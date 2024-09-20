The Dutch Spliethoff has acquired the majority of the capital of compatriot ForestWave
The merger creates a fleet of 147 multipurpose vessels
Amsterdam
September 20, 2024
The Dutch company Spliethoff, a company specializing in the transport of
forest products and miscellaneous goods,
dry bulk and yacht which has a fleet of 117 multipurpose vessels,
acquired the majority of the share capital of the compatriot
ForestWave, company has a fleet of 30 vessels of the same type
mainly used in Europe and the Atlantic. ForestWave
will become part of the Spliethoff group on 30
September.
Commenting on the acquisition, Spliethoff managers Ingmar Bras
and Michael van den Heuvel highlighted that the two companies
have been collaborating for many years and the formalization of this
cooperation is a logical consequence of this. Fred Diepeveen,
managing director of ForestWave, specified that the company
will maintain its identity and continue to
operate autonomously while benefiting from new opportunities
offered by concentration.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher