CMA CGM acquires 49% of the capital of the Brazilian Santos Brasil

The French shipping group CMA CGM has signed an agreement
to acquire from funds and entities managed by the
Opportunity, one of Brazil's leading fund managers, 48%
approximately of the share capital of the port and logistics group
Brazilian Santos Brasil Participações S/A that operates
among other things, Tecon Santos, the main container terminal in the
port of Santos which alone handles 40% of port traffic
containerized of Brazil. In particular, Santos Brasil manages
in national ports three container terminals (Tecon Santos in Santos,
Tecon Imbituba a Imbitubae Tecon Vila do Conde a Vila do Conde), a
ro-ro terminal in Santos, one multipurpose terminal in Imbituba and three
liquid bulk terminal in the port of Itaqui. In the twelve months
ended on 30 June, the Brazilian group recorded
revenues of 2.55 billion reais ($458 million).
The transaction is expected to be completed in
first quarter of 2025, after which CMA CGM will launch
a takeover bid with the aim of acquiring the stake
remaining capital of Santos Brasil Participações.
Tecon Santos, under a concession contract that
will expire in 2047, the homonymous terminal for containers of the
port of Santos which has an annual traffic capacity of
2.5 million TEUs and three quays capable of accommodating
14,000 TEU container ship. The Brazilian group recalled that
Tecon Santos has been operating for 27 years and has invested in it during this time
over nine billion reals.
The CMA CGM group has been present in Brazil for more than
20 years where it currently has eight offices and a staff of over 10 thousand
people. In this period of time, the French company has created
several acquisitions in the South American nation including the most
significant, before Santos Brasil, was that of the
Mercosul shipping company completed in 2017
(
of the 11th
December 2017). Currently, CMA CGM and Mercosul operate ten
weekly scheduled services to and from 14 Brazilian ports. Also
CEVA Logistics, the logistics subsidiary of the French group, is
present in Brazil with 7,500 employees and warehouses in 36 locations
of the country.