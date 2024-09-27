South Korea's Hanwha gives up the takeover on Austal

"In connection with the acquisition of Austal, a company
shipbuilding and defence company, the
our company has decided to suspend discussions with the
management and the board of directors of Austal regarding
this agreement as of September 25, 2024 and informed it
the other side". This was announced on Wednesday with a
communication to the Australian Stock Exchange ASX the shipbuilding group
South Korean Hanwha Ocean Co. which at the beginning of last spring
had announced an offer worth about 900 billion won
to acquire Austal
(
of 2
April
2024).
Hanwha's offer had been coldly received by the
management of Austal who had in particular expressed
Concerns about the possibility that the authorities
The Australian and American companies would have given the go-ahead for takeover.
Meanwhile, in recent days Austal had announced that the
its US subsidiary Austal USA had been awarded contracts
valued at $450 million and $152 million, respectively
General Dynamics Electric Boat and the U.S. Navy, orders that
will allow the construction site to expand its production capacity
naval base in Mobile, Alabama, and continue the
construction of submarines of the US Navy. The
works for the construction of a new production facility
They will begin this fall and will be completed in 2026.