Appeal by the Propeller Club of Trieste not to unguard the customs offices serving the Julian port

Do not unguard the Customs offices in Trieste. It is
the appeal launched by the members of the Propeller Club of Trieste in
occasion of the meeting on the theme "Reform of the legislation
customs authorities: lights and shadows for companies and operators"
the cultural association in which transport operators participate
held on Wednesday in Trieste. In particular, during the
debate emerged the critical issues regarding the
divestment, in the local area, of some offices of the Agency
Customs. The participants, while sharing the need
the rationalization and containment of costs for Customs
through the closure of the Fernetti-Retroporto site and its
merger with Trieste, agreed on the absolute
need to maintain key offices in Trieste.
Transferring these offices from the Trieste office to the Venice office - is
supported - would be completely contrary to the objectives of
development of the port and hinterport system of Friuli Venezia
Giulia, on several occasions reiterated by the national government and
regional.
The trade associations present at the meeting also
confirmed that they had long since sent a written request
intervention in this regard to local authorities and institutions
and regional and to have received, however, only responses
interlocutors or no feedback.
Having been pointed out that the merger decision is
has already been taken by the Central Directorate of the Agency for
Customs and which must "only" be made effective, is
the need to act now to try to
change this decision since, once implemented,
This merger can no longer be revoked.
It was also noted that what is to be done in Trieste
and in Friuli Venezia Giulia it is the opposite of what has been done
recently in Piedmont and Liguria: previously merged into a single
Regional Customs Directorate, have now been divided into two Directorates
in order to facilitate, above all, the activities of the port of Genoa.
"We believe - said the president of the Propeller Club Port
of Trieste, Fabrizio Zerbini - that the one in Trieste deserves
the same." A decisive
and immediate intervention of the authorities and institutions involved
to obtain a decisive change of course by the Agency of
Customs, believing that the solution for Trieste, the first port of Trieste,
national level, must be similar to that which has been
identified for the port of Genoa.