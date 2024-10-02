Switzerland's MET enters the shipping sector with a new liquefied natural gas vessel

The Swiss multinational MET, which operates in the
will enter the shipping sector having decided to
the purchase of a first ship for the transport of natural gas
liquefied in partnership with the Danish Celsius Shipping. The unit
will be built by the Chinese shipyard China Merchants
Heavy Industry (Jiangsu) and will be taken delivery in 2027.
MET explained that the decision to buy a ship was
adopted as part of the Group's strategy to provide its
liquefied natural gas customers from different suppliers,
including the supply of LNG for a period of ten years
from 2027 onwards, which has been agreed in the
weeks with Shell.
MET imports liquefied natural gas to eight European countries in the
Mediterranean (Greece, Italy, Croatia, Spain), Europe
(UK, Belgium, Germany) and the
Nordic (Finland).