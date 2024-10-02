Freewheels, the increase in diesel excise duties is an unacceptable hypothesis

"In recent days, the hypothesis has emerged that the government
can equate the excise duties on diesel with those on petrol
thus raising them sharply by more than 10 cents per litre,
going from 61.7 cents per liter to 72.8. It is one of the
scenario, put down in black and white by the Structural Budget Plan,
unjustifiable and extremely negative in particular for the
world of road transport". This was highlighted by Cinzia Franchini,
president of Ruote Libere - L'Autotrasporti, an association of
freight transport on behalf of third parties, explaining that "it is
in fact, it is evident that the rationale cannot be that of
facilitating the energy transaction: in the increase in excise duties of the
There is no environmental purpose but only and
exclusively the desire to make ends meet for a maneuver
which promises to be tears and blood".
"We understand," Franchini continued, "that the government has
empty pockets, but the problem cannot be taken care of by
in particular hauliers who, after having endured
for several years a very high cost of fuel,
benefiting in recent months from lower prices by virtue of
the reduction of the cost of raw materials. A puff
of vital oxygen that the government wants to suffocate, betraying moreover
all the promises made by the political forces that support him in
electoral campaign precisely on the cut in excise duties. Needless to say,
finally, that this wicked choice would feed mechanisms of
speculation in the intermediate processes of the supply chain, with an increase in
of the products on the shelves that would be imputed instrumentally
precisely because of the higher costs of transport, while we all know that
companies in the sector would not have the strength to increase their
transport tariffs".