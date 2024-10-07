The new Italian Customs Code - denounces the port community of La Spezia - favors the coffers of other EU countries

Associations representing shipping agents, customs officers
and freight forwarders in La Spezia denounce that the new Customs Code
Italian, with the publication in the edition of 3 October
of the "Official Gazette" of the legislative decree of
26 September 2024 "National provisions complementary to the
Union Customs Code and revision of the system of penalties in
excise duties and other indirect taxes on production and
consumption", favors the coffers of other EU countries.
Highlighting that the rule introduces "criminal and non-criminal sanctions
confiscation of goods, almost certain risk of being
also indicted for formal errors that in fact
would be equated with the crime of smuggling"
associations of the port community of La Spezia underline that this
will have "an immediate perverse effect: the hijacking
of the largest quantities of goods and products possible on other
European customs and therefore also on other European ports, which in the
almost all cases continue, even if
with a view to aligning all countries with the
to apply less penalizing and less
radicalized".
"The new Customs Code, which basically deals with
only of sanctions since all other customs issues are
now attributable to EU legislation - explain the
associations of La Spezia operators - "penalizes" in the
literal sense of the term, the entire port, logistics and
transport, transforming restraints and penalties of a
administrative in "smuggling crimes". The
consequences will be devastating with a boomerang effect for the
state coffers, given that the inevitable flight of loads and
of goods to be cleared through customs in other Community Customs, with a
less radical approach, will result in the loss of
substantial surcharges on the customs duties themselves that will be "given away"
to the treasury of other EU countries".
For the La Spezia operators, it will therefore be determined that they are true and
their own forms of market distortion with direct penalization
of Italian companies, especially in ports and logistics areas such as
that of La Spezia which - the associations point out - in a
linear and correct relationship with a Customs that is now de facto excluded
from litigation and the evaluation of sanctions, had
built a less bureaucratic and more functioning system.
"All this - the associations also underline -
under the banner of an almost ideological preliminary guilt,
according to which the simple error in good faith is
transformed into a potential criminal offense (smuggling) with
very serious consequences (confiscation of goods), without prejudice to the
judges' assessments. Evaluations that, considering that only eight
courts in Italy have been set up with limited staff
with specific competence relating to customs procedures,
it will be difficult to establish them in time and at cost
compatible with the needs of logistics chains, ports and
import and export flows of the country".