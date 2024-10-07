In the third quarter, revenues generated by OOCL's containership business grew by +73.7%

In the third quarter of this year, revenues from
containerized maritime transport activities operated by the
OOIL of the Chinese group COSCO Shipping, which are made with the
Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) brand, amounted to 3.06
billions of dollars, a figure that represents a marked increase
by +73.7% over the same period in 2023 and is lower,
with regard to the July-September period, only those recorded
in the third quarters of 2022 and 2021 when the effects of the
global Covid-19 pandemic on global supply chains there was
the rapid and exceptional increase in the value of freight rates
seafarers who had set historical records.
The surge in revenues in the third quarter of 2024, as well as
recent and significant recovery in the value of freight rates,
also determined by the increase in the volumes of containerized cargo
transported by the OOCL fleet which in the period were equal to
to 1.93 million TEUs (+3.6%), a quantity that for this quarter
of the year is lower only than the record of the third quarter of 2015.
2020.
In the period July-September of this year on the routes only
transpacific OOCL ships carried 552 thousand TEUs
(+15.6%), an activity that generated revenues of 1.25
billion dollars (+99.4%). Containerized goods transported
on Asia-Europe routes fell by -12.0% as they
amounted to 347 thousand TEUs, while the revenues generated by these
transactions totaled the largest increase
having amounted to $777.8 million (+106.6%). On the routes
volumes in the hold decreased having been equal to
to 112 thousand TEUs (-5.5%) and the relative
revenues of $143.8 million (-10.4%). On the routes
and with Australasia the container carriers of the
Chinese company transported 992 thousand TEUs (+5.3%), activities
which produced revenues of $880.1 million (+48.2%).