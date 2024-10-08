Baker Hughes renounces the industrial settlement in the port of Corigliano Calabro

Baker Hughes - Nuovo Pignone renounces to set up its own
industrial activities in the port of Corigliano Calabro,
an initiative that had led to the signing of
a specific act and which was part of an investment plan
up to 60 million euros in Calabria announced at the end of the
last year by the company
(
of 27
February
2024). Communicating the abandonment of the industrial project
and the production plant in the port of Corigliano Calabro,
"a project that - he recalled - the System Authority
Port of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas had strongly
wanted, with the convinced support of the Calabria Region, the
industrial, of the entire trade union front and also of society
civil, with the exception of a local association that carries out
conceptions out of time", the president of the Port Authority, Andrea
Agostinelli, specified that, "beyond a
incomprehensible and unjustified procedural formalism, the truth
is that the municipal council has demonstrated, in fact, that it does not
wanted an industrial settlement in a port that had been deserted for 40 years,
condemning him to another 100 years of solitude. They said no - he
underlined Agostinelli - to an unmissable opportunity for development
in full respect of environmental sustainability. Have
said no to 200 jobs and 200 young people who from tomorrow
they will take the road to the North to look for their own employment. Who
did not want this project to be established in the port of
Corigliano Calabro - concluded the President of the Authority
of the Port System - enjoy this tragic victory!"