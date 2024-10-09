Next year, the world's Coast Guard organizations will meet in Rome

Next year, on the occasion of the celebrations of the 160th anniversary
anniversary of the foundation of the Port Authority Corps -
Coast Guard, Italy, for the first time in history, will be
the first country to host three forums at the same time
international elections: in recent days in Setúbal, Portugal,
in fact, it was officially entrusted to the Italian Coast Guard
the Chairmanship of the European Coast Guard Functions Forum (ECGFF), a
international forum that brings together representatives of the
main organizations with Coast Guard functions of the
Member States of the European Union; moreover, in 2025 at the Guardia
Italian Coast will also be entrusted with the presidency of the
Mediterranean Coast Guard Functions Forum and the Global Coast Guard
Forum, moments of meeting that will see the representatives of the
similar organizations of the Mediterranean Coast Guard and the
discuss common issues related to maritime.
Italy will also be the first European country to lead the
Global Forum, so far chaired by Japan.
The aim of the events is to keep alive a
fruitful dialogue on issues of common interest, including the
safety of navigation and maritime transport, the protection of
and the promotion of maritime safety.
These international meetings will bring together the leaders of the Guards
to discuss current and international challenges in concrete terms and
Promoting ever greater cooperation in the future
international and cross-sectoral sector.