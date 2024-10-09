Highly automated drones to monitor the areas of Interporto Padova
They take off and land in a "robotic hangar"
Padova
October 9, 2024
Some sensitive areas of the logistics and intermodal center
Interporto Padova are monitored both day and night by
highly automated drones for the identification of any
security threats. The project for the safety of the area
interport was presented today at the "Green
Logistics Expo" in Padua and was carried out in
partnership between Interporto Padova and the Drone Academy Cardtech of
Padua that uses this type of quality drones
"industrial" which are equipped with multiple sensors, including
and the optical and infrared ones.
The drones, controlled in real time directly from the "Control
Room" of Interporto Padova, automatically perform the
"flight missions" taking off from a "hangar
robotic" which provides protection of the drone from agents
opening only at the time of take-off to close again
automatically after take-off. The robotic hangar performs
automatically recharging the batteries, evaluates the conditions
for safe flight, performs the classic "checks
pre-flight" to verify the integrity of the system, and
Manages important maintenance parameters. At the end of the
flight the hangar reopens to allow the drone to land and
automatically closes once the drone has landed
safely.
The system created represents a revolution in the field of
of the use of drones for civil applications as the
flight missions are performed automatically and "a
distance" (in technical terms defined as BVLOS - Beyond Visual
Line Of Sight), without the pilot having direct vision of the
drone and without the need to intervene in any phase of
flight, except when abnormal conditions occur.
