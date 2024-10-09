Independent journal on economy and transport policy
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Fermerci's proposals for the infrastructural development of the last mile and for the resolution of critical issues
The "Charter of the last railway mile" has been presented
Padova
October 9, 2024
Today, as part of the international logistics exhibition
Sustainable Green Logistics Expo taking place at the Fiera di
Padua, Fermerci, the association representing the
Italian rail freight transport, presented the "Charter
of the last railway mile" in which the
proposals for the development of the infrastructure of the last mile and for
the resolution of critical issues, starting from the need
to take into account the specific needs of the main sectors
Production. In the agri-food sector - the document specifies - it is
in fact, it is essential to guarantee the certainty of delivery times,
supported by advanced technological tools; in that
automotive industry, the evolution of the automotive industry is essential
inland port infrastructure, especially considering the increase in
volume of vehicles and spare parts from the Far East; in the
chemical transport system is urgently needed to strengthen the transport system on
currently plagued by long waiting times and costs
High; Finally, in the metallurgical industry, it is necessary to
provide incentives for the adoption of high-speed transport modes
lower environmental impact, with delivery times that are
more in line with operational needs.
The Charter also highlights the need to intervene on the
first of all by proceeding with the refinancing of the rule
provided for by art. 47-bis, paragraph 6 of Law no. 96/2017, which
converted Decree-Law no. 50 of 24 April 2017. "This
law, in the past - explains the document - has allowed the operator
(RFI) to take effective action
on the last mile of the railway network. In addition, the
refinancing of the 2017 rule would be even more
effective following the decision of the European Commission
State Aid
SA.102422 (2022/N) - Italy Support for sustainable development of
railway sidings". This decision makes it possible to improve the
last mile activities, including through
electrification and technical updating of railway yards,
aiming to increase the efficiency and competitiveness of the
rail transport through a sustainable approach from the point of view of
environmental point of view".
The document also stresses the importance of enabling
Port System Authority "the right to
allocate contributions to support rail operators who
operate at the service of the port area, which are burdened by a
increase in operating costs". "Finally," continues the
Charter - it is considered absolutely necessary to redefine the
time frame of applicability of ANSF Note prot. 1766 of
17/02/2017 relating to the
terminalization and maneuvering of the goods compartment by providing
a timely preventive analysis regarding: impacts of changes
infrastructure on the operating model; the definition of
necessary investments to be made by the companies of the last
mile and the reverberation of the same in the manoeuvring rates;
impacts on production volumes. The outcome of this analysis will have
the purpose of defining the economic sustainability of
investments resulting from the tooling, thus evaluating
the applicable opportunity and timing. If, at the end of the
of the analysis conducted, for urgent reasons of safety of
exercise it was necessary to proceed with the adjustment, it is
It is essential to provide a contribution to support the operators of
last mile".
The need for a plan
strategic for the development of the last rail mile "which,
if appropriately funded and supported by public bodies, may
include infrastructural interventions (railway network and
infrastructure) and support for operators to
technological upgrades for locomotives and railway wagons. These
interventions - the Charter observes - are crucial for
improve operational flexibility in terminals, making
the most competitive and efficient system".
With regard to infrastructure, the Charter notes that, 'in addition to
to an increase in the length of the train arrival/departure tracks
and connection, it is necessary to provide for the centralization of the bodies that
deal with the management of switches, both in the private and
in the IFN field, remotely controlled from a fixed location. This is in order to
to allow a greater speed of preparation of the
routing and potential resource optimisation
used, also by exploiting modern technologies. By then centralizing
traffic and concentrating traffic on the most
efficient and using medium/low capacity ones such as
feeder, you can improve the overall efficiency of the network
using a hub-and-spoke approach. This, combined with a system of
centralized management, would make it possible to reduce waiting times and
maximize resource utilization by ensuring visibility
of available capacity and excellent planning and
allocation of the same".
It is also emphasized that "one of the key elements will be
then the adaptation of the last mile infrastructures to
accommodate trains up to 740 meters long. Therefore, the institutions
will play a key role in ensuring that the
are adequately equipped'.
Finally, it is noted that "the adaptation of the railway corridors
to the P/C 80 gauge will allow you to handle containers of
increased height, increasing transport capacity. This
- the Charter specifies - represents an enormous
Opportunities to optimize the use of existing assets
and improve the competitiveness of freight transport on
railway. The adaptation would make it possible to manage more
bulky without the need to increase the number of
thus reducing operating costs and travel times.
waiting".
Finally, the need to provide, in the light of the
the increase in the train module and the consequent increase in the
transported masses, to "a simultaneous increase in quality
shunting locomotives in terms of maximum available power,
however, oriented towards a logic of containing emissions
CO2', as well as the modernisation of the wagon fleet 'with
the introduction of the DAC (Digital
Automatic Coupling), which, at the end of the development phases, provides for
the possibility of transmitting in the driver's cab to the
driver information regarding the status of the wagon, the
loading and the possibility of hooking and unhooking without
the help of ground personnel". «Investments
necessary for shunting companies on the locomotive and wagon fleet -
underlines the document - however, risk decreeing a
significant increase in the costs of the last mile, if unaccompanied
by economic support initiatives suggested within this
chapter".
