In the July-September quarter, cargo traffic in Tunisian ports fell by -8.5%

In the period July-September of this year, Tunisian ports
marked the fifth consecutive quarter of decline in goods
having passed on the docks of the African nation
6.31 million tons of cargo, with a decrease of -8.5%
on the third quarter of 2023 which was generated by the
-22.5% reduction in goods at embarkation that totalled
2.06 million tonnes, while unloaded goods remained
stable having amounted to 4.25 million tons (+0.3%).
In the liquid bulk sector alone, the
a total of 1.95 million tons of hydrocarbons (-15.6%)
and 93 thousand tons of other cargo (-48.2%), while in the
of dry bulk cargo was handled 1.04 million
tonnes of cereals (+9.7%) and 1.30 million tonnes of other cereals
loads (-10.9%). In the miscellaneous goods segment, the traffic of
containerized cargo was 1.03 million tons
(+10.3%) with a container handling of 119 thousand TEUs
(+7.0%), that of rolling stock of 424 thousand tons (-6.2%) and the
traffic of other miscellaneous goods of 488 thousand tons (-22.3%).
In the third quarter of 2024, the largest volumes of
traffic were handled from the port of Rades with 1.57 million
of tons (+0.7%) followed by the ports of Bizerte with 1.23 million
of tons (+36.0%), Sfax with 1.13 million tons
(-13.4%), Skhira with 869 thousand tons (-41.9%), Gabes with 759 thousand tons
tons (-6.3%), Sousse with 343 thousand tons (+10.1%),
Goulette with 216 thousand tons (-10.1%) and Zarzis with 197 thousand tons
tons (-27.4%).
In the first nine months of this year, Tunisian ports
handled 20.56 million tons globally, with a
decrease of -9.1% on the corresponding period of 2023, of which
13.09 million tons of cargo at unloading (-4.9%) and 7.47 million tons
million tons of loading (-15.7%).