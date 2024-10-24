In 2025, an increase of +3.9% in cruise traffic in Adriatic ports is expected

Next year, cruise traffic in the ports of the
countries bordering the Adriatic will be 5.1 million
passengers, with an increase of +3.9% on 2024. This is provided for by the
research and consulting company Risposte Turismo which has
Adriatic Sea Tourism presented today the new edition of its Adriatic Sea Tourism
Report at the opening of the seventh edition of the Adriatic Sea Forum -
cruise, ferry, sail & yacht taking place in Ravenna and
organized by the same company this year in partnership with
the Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea
Northern.
The forecasts of Risposte Turismo also indicate a
growth of +5.8% in the number of calls at ports of ships from
cruise, for a total of over 3,400. The report specifies that
Italy will still be a leader in the Adriatic cruise industry, but
it will be the countries of the eastern shore that will grow the most: for
next year a
traffic of two million passengers, stable on 2024, while if
We look at the ship calls, however, in first place will be reconfirmed
Croatia with about 1,390 berths (+5.5% on 2024). According to the
researchers of Risposte Turismo, moreover, in 2025 Albania and
Montenegro will be the countries that will grow the most with,
respectively, 70 thousand (+235%) and 760 thousand passengers handled
(+16%).
Looking at the individual Adriatic ports, in 2025 it is expected
Corfu ranks first again with 750 thousand
passengers (+3%) followed by Kotor with 615 thousand passengers (+1%) and
Venice with 560 thousand passengers (+3.7%) who, as in 2024,
will compete in Dubrovnik for the third step of the podium.
Within the top 20 ports of the Adriatic, the following are also expected
the significant growth of the Albanian port of Sarandë which in 2025
it should handle about 70 thousand passengers (+260%) and the port
Montenegrin of Bar with 145 thousand passengers handled (+203%).
With regard to the traffic of ferries, hydrofoils and
catamarans in Adriatic ports, if 2024 is about to end with
a growth of +2% on the previous year, for 2025 it is
confirmed in the top-3 of the ports of Split (5.7 million
passengers, +2.5% on 2024), Igoumenitsa (3.1 million passengers,
+2%) and Zadar (2.7 million, +2%). According to Risposte Turismo, the
next year ferry, catamaran and hydrofoil traffic should
record a further slight increase overall, leading to
the total to reach the threshold of 21 million movements
passengers excluding domestic routes in Croatia.