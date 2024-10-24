Meyer Werft has delivered the new Disney Treasure cruise ship to the Disney Cruise Line

Today, the German shipbuilding company Meyer Werft has
delivered the new Disney cruise ship Treasure
to the
American company Disney Cruise Line. Sixth ship in the fleet
of the US company, Disney Treasure
has a
gross tonnage of about 144,000 tons, it is 341 meters long,
39 meters wide and has a capacity of 4,000 passengers and 1,555
crew members. The propulsion system of the ship is
powered by liquefied natural gas.
Disney Treasure is the fifth ship built by Meyer Werft
for Disney Cruise Line and follows Disney Dream units and
Disney Fantasy which were delivered respectively in the
2010 and in 2012, Disney's twin Wish
Treasure, which was delivered in 2022 and the third ship
of the same class, the Disney Destiny, which is currently
under construction at the Papenburg shipyard and will be
delivered next year. In addition, last August Disney Cruise
Line has ordered four more ships from Meyer Werft that will be
completed between 2027 and 2031
(
of the 12th
and 12
August 2024). With these additional units commissioned the
order book of the German group has risen to
current number of ten cruise ships, one research vessel and
four offshore platforms to be delivered by 2031.