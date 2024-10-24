Hapag-Lloyd expects operating profit to fall by -36% for the first nine months of 2024

The German container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd
expects to close the first nine months of this year by a margin
gross operating income of approximately $3.6 billion ($3.3 billion
euros) compared to $4.52 billion (€4.17 billion)
totaled in the corresponding period of 2023. It is also
operating profit of approximately $1.9 billion ($1.8 billion) is expected
billion dollars) compared to EBIT of 2.99 billion dollars
(€2.76 billion) recorded in the first nine months of last year
annual financial year.
In addition, Hapag-Lloyd currently plans to close the entire
financial year 2024 with an EBITDA of 4.6-5.0 billion
dollars compared to $4.82 billion in 2023 and with an EBIT
of $2.4-2.8 billion compared to $2.74 billion in 2023.