In the first nine months of this year, container traffic in the port of Barcelona grew by +21.4%

In the first nine months of this year, the Port of Barcelona
handled over 53 million tons of goods, with a
increase of +11.3% over the corresponding period of 2023.
The port authority of the Catalan port has announced that the only
container traffic amounted to almost three million
TEU, with a strong increase of +21.4% generated - specified
the institution - from the continuous significant growth in transhipments of
containers in port but also by the significant increase in containers
full in imports (+7.1%) and exports (+5.1%).
Traffic in the liquid bulk sector has increased
by +11.2% to 10.5 million tonnes, with particular increases
of petrol flows (+66.4%) and chemical products (+105.1%). In
On the other hand, dry bulk cargo fell by -5.9%. In the cargo segment
ro-ro, intermodal transport units have increased by
+2.6% with a total of 329 thousand trucks and trailers, growth that is
was driven by the increase in traffic volumes with the ports of the
Balearic Islands and Italy and, above all, Tunisia, while it is
the decline in traffic with Moroccan ports continued. In the
new car sector, the downward trend continued,
with 509 thousand vehicles handled (-13.8%), reflecting the crisis of the
European automotive market.
In addition, the Catalan port authority has announced that in the period
January-September of this year, passenger traffic, amounting to
4.32 million people, marked a growth of +4.2%, with a
slight increase in ferry traffic (1.4 million
passengers, +1.1%) and a more substantial increase in traffic
of cruises (2.8 million passengers, +6.0%) produced
from the double-digit increase in cruise passengers to boarding and disembarking
in the port of Barcelona which has more than compensated for the
reduction of cruise passengers in transit.