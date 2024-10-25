Italian Coast Guard and the Italian Academy of the Merchant Marine Foundation in support of the Ukrainian Maritime Administration

From 28 to 31 October, a delegation
of the Ukrainian Maritime Administration will be visiting
Genoa for the opening meeting of the project, funded by
by the European Union, called "Institutional Support to the
State Service for Maritime, Inland Waterway Transport and Shipping
of Ukraine - Institutional support to the State Service for
Maritime, inland waterways and maritime shipping
of Ukraine". The project is aimed at providing
support to Ukraine in adapting the rules to the standards
in the field of maritime transport,
filling any gaps and providing high-quality training
profile and specialization of personnel.
The Italian Coast Guard and the Italian Academy Foundation
of the Merchant Navy have seen the approval of the
work proposed, and consequently a "twinning" agreement signed
- twinning with the Ukrainian Maritime Administration of the duration
24 months which will cover the safety aspects of the
360-degree navigation, involving search and rescue at sea,
traffic control, training of seafarers,
Port State Control and Status Requirements
flag.
The project supports cooperation between Europe and Ukraine
for the creation of a sustainable and integrated safety system
to help reduce the risks of accidents and
maritime disasters. The choice of Genoa is due, in addition to
the importance of the port, one of the first in the Mediterranean, the
presence of the Guard's Specialized Training Center
"C.A. Antonio De Rubertis" Coast, as well as the
Fondazione Accademia Italiana della Marina Mercantile, excellences
in the field of maritime training and actively engaged in the
project. In particular, the "C.A. (CP) A. De
Rubertis", established in 1996, has as its main purpose the
to provide adequate training for officers and
non-commissioned officers of the Coast Guard operating in the field of
maritime and port security and security,
in compliance with national and international regulations.