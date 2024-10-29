COSCO Shipping Lines orders six new 13,600 TEU containerships from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

The shipping company COSCO Shipping Lines of the group
COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. has ordered the
Compatriot Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Construction Co.
of six container ships with a capacity of 13,600 TEUs, including
2,000 slots per reefer container. The ships will be about 336 meters long
meters and 51 meters wide and their construction will start
in November 2025 to be completed by 2027.
The order follows those issued in August by COSCO (Cayman)
Mercury Co, a company with registered office in the Cayman Islands of
Chinese shipping group, which has ordered the Chinese shipyard
COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) Co., which is headed by the
same shipowners' group, the construction of six container ships
dual-fuel with a capacity of 13,700 TEUs that can be
powered by methanol. These are ships that will have a length of
of 330.2 metres, a width of 51.0 metres, a draft of
dimensioning of 16.5 meters and a height from the
construction of less than 65.0 meters.