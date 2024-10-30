Maersk signs an agreement with Chinese LONGi to supply its own dual-fuel vessels of methanol

The A.P. Møller-Mærsk shipowner group has signed with China's LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. an offtake agreement for the long-term supply of bio-methanol to fuel the Danish group's fleet of dual-fuel carriers. Maersk specified that with the addition of the volumes coming from LONGi, which will begin supplies in 2026, the group is taking steps to secure enough methanol for its fleet of methanol-fueled dual-fuel vessels, of which seven are already operational. Maersk said that currently the offtake agreements already agreed to meet more than 50% percent of the demand for methanol from its planned fleet of 2027 percent.
The Danish group specified that the bio-methanol of LONGi, which produces it at an establishment in Xu Chang, in central China, from residues including straw and pruning of fruit trees, will meet the sustainability requirements of the Maersk, including reducing at least 65% percent of greenhouse gas emissions during the lifecycle compared to fossil fuels.
"China continues to play a pioneering role and it is encouraging to see," said Emma Mazhari, head of Energy Markets at A.P. Møller-Mærsk, in charge of the supply of biofuel. remarkable developments in the market in other geographical regions. One example is the United States, where we are working closely with several promising projects. "