Approved the 2025 forecast budget of the AdSP of the Northern Tirreno

In 2025 the Port System Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea counts of forfeiting 27.4 million euros from the application of port taxes and anchoring compared to 23.2 million in 2024 and compared to 19.6 million euros in revenue generated by these tributes in 2023. In addition, next year the port agency expects to cash in almost 12.3 million euros from the payment of the canons, which is identical to the one planned for 2024 and the one that was collected in 2023. The forward-looking data for next year is contained in the 2025 forecast budget of the AdSP that was approved unanimously by the Management Committee of the institution today.
In the course of the session, the Triennale 2024-2026 Operational Plan, the programming document under Law 84/1994, which defines the development strategies of port activities, was also unanimously approved.
In three years 2025-2027 the Port System Authority is planning to invest in the realization and maintenance of the port works almost 400 million euros, of which 139 million euros in 2025 alone. In his report, the president of the port authority, Luciano Guerrieri remarked the important accomplishment effort put in place by the AdSP in recent years, which has brought many of the works from programming to the stage of cantierization.
The agency specified that next year the increasing attention that the AdSP has decided to devote to the infrastructure upgrading needs of the system's ports-Livorno, Piombino and Elba Island-will have heavy spillovers on the administration surplus, which from December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2025 will lose by more than 50% percent from 51 million to 22 million euros, of which almost 19 million are constrained.