Maersk records glowing quarterly results

After seven consecutive quarters of downturn in financial results, a record performance was followed by the global spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, in the third quarter of this year the group's financial data. Danish shipowner A.P. Møller-Mærsk have returned to record a sensitive growth driven mainly by the containerized maritime transport division, which has benefited from the high demand and the effects of the crisis situation in the Red Sea, but also generated by the upticks in the performance of logistical and terminalistic activities.
In the July-September period of 2024, the group's revenues amounted to 15.76 billion, with a firm increase of 30.0% percent over the same period last year. The gross operating margin was 4.80 billion (+ 155.4%), operating profit of 3.31 billion (+ 515.1%), and net profit of 3.08 billion (+ 456.1%).
In the core business of containerized shipping, quarterly revenue stood at 11.11 billion, an increase of 40.6% percent in the face of increased operating costs of 6.7% percent, as it was 7.15 billion. The business segment recorded EBITDA of 4.00 billion (+ 253.2%) and an operating profit of 2.83 billion compared to a negative sign result for -27 million in the third quarter of 2023. In the third quarter of this year, the Maersk container fleet, which consists of 305 property vessels and 411 rental vessels, transported containerized cargo of 3.17 million containers from 40 ' (feu), with a slight growth of the + 0.3%. The average freight per container was found to be 3,236 dollari/feu (+ 54.5%).
In the third quarter of 2024, the group's terminalistics division, which was made up of the Dutch subsidiary APM Terminals, posted revenue of 1.18 billion (+ 18.4%). EBITDA and EBIT values also increased to 424 million (+ 20.1%) and 338 million (+ 25.2%), respectively. In the July-September period of this year, the terminals that head the company handled 3.41 million containers (+ 7.6%), of which 1.00 million in North America (+ 20.3%), 917mila in Asia and the Middle East (+ 13.8%), 717mila in Europe (-0.3%), 591mila in Latin America (-1.3%) and 180mila in Africa (-14.4%). The Danish group made it known that the average revenue for handling containers in the port terminals resulted in 343 (+ 9.2%) in the face of an eventful handling cost of 260 (+ 6.6%).
In the area of logistics and services, quarterly revenue of 3.89 billion (+ 10.7%), an EBITDA of 431 million (+ 27.1%) and an EBIT of 200 million (+ 47.1%), was recorded.