In the third quarter, Kalmar's turnover fell by -16%

The manufacturer of handling equipment for the port sector
and Kalmar intermodal system, which was held on 30 June
completed the spin-off from the Finnish group Cargotec, has archived
the third quarter of this year with a turnover of 905 million
euro, down -16% on the same period in 2023. The profit
amounted to €53.9 million (-9%) and net profit at
36.2 million euros (-27%). In the period July-September of 2024
The Finnish company has collected new orders for a value of
of €416 million (+6%) and at the end of the period
value of the order backlog was 905 million euros
(-23%).
With regard to the contraction in turnover, the president and
Kalmar's CEO, Sami Niiranen, specified
that the decline was the result of a slowdown
of market activity and a lower orderbook
compared to the previous year.
In the first nine months of 2024, turnover amounted to
1.28 billion euros, down -17% on the same period
last year. Operating profit totalled €135.6 million
(-27%) and net profit 100.98 million euros (-33%). In the top nine
months of this year, the value of new orders acquired was
state of 1.19 billion euros (-8%).