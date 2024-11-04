Work is restarting on the completion of the commercial docks of the port of Milazzo

Work restarts on the completion of the quays
commercial areas of the port of Milazzo in the stretch between the quay
XX Luglio and the breakwater pier. Last week, the Authority
of the Port System of the Strait has delivered the execution
of the intervention at the ATI Sostenia Srl - Megares Srl after six years of
expected from the previous termination of the contract for non-compliance
of the contractor who had completed the works at 70%. The
works will allow the expansion of the infrastructure endowment
of the Sicilian port with 18,000 square meters of new yards and the
Improving and restoring the level of service and security
in the operational spaces.
The total duration for the execution of the works is
set at 24 months. After the award of the tender and its
contract signed last year, in September 2024 it was
signed an additional act with the Sostenia-Megares consortium which
offered a discount of 24.343% on the auction base of 22.1 million
euros, for an offered amount of 16.9 million euros, charges of the
security included.
Announcing the start of the works, the Port Authority recalled the long
process of the project that was drawn up in 2003, passed in the Conference
Special Services in 2004, and after a long period for
the identification of funding, approved by resolution of
Port Committee in 2007. The process of the original tender was concluded
with the signing of the contract with the contractor in 2010. At
following the inclusion of the industrial area of Milazzo among the
Sites of National Interest (SIN), subjected to new details
environmental constraints, the problem of management and
disposal of the significant quantities of excavated material of the
dredging in compliance with the new regulations on the subject. In addition
due to the unavailability of the only and nearby
Valdina landfill, in 2011 a variant appraisal was drawn up
that complied with environmental requirements. The original works
launched in 2011 had thus had a complete recovery in 2013
and in 2016 the construction phase of the
sheet piling and excavation of the seabed. In 2016, however,
some problems for the consolidation of the
dredged material and placed in a reclaimed tank and, therefore, was
prepared a further variant appraisal for the conclusion
of the intervention which, however, was not implemented because
The company, although warned, did not show up to resume the
Work.
The port authority specified that the current intervention just
delivered, in addition to adapting the
previous project, has improved the forecasts of the new
quay from the point of view of the characteristics of the yards and
systems, including the preparation for the future
electrification of the docks.