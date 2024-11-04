The intermodal hubs of Melzo and Milano Smistamento will be included in the FTA of the port and hinterport of Genoa

The intermodal hubs of Melzo and Milano Smistamento will be
included in the Simplified Logistics Zone (ZLS) of the port and
Genoa hinterland. This was established by the Lombardy Region
through a council resolution approved on the proposal of the
the Councillor for Infrastructure and Public Works, Claudia Maria
Third parties, in application of the decree implementing the national law
which regulates the FTAs. Following the resolution of the regional council
Lombardy, the procedural process will continue with the transmission
of the proposal to perimeter the areas of the Milan hinterland
Sorting and Melzo to the Liguria Region so that the
integrated into its regional Strategic Development Plan as follows:
to be sent updated to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.
"We have been waiting for a long time for the implementing decree of the law that
established the FTAs. Once he arrived - explained the councilor
Claudia Maria Terzi - Lombardy Region, in collaboration with the
Liguria and Piedmont, immediately set to work to
define the perimeter of the Lombard areas linked to the areas of the
port and hinterland of Genoa. The delimitation of the FTA, with
the indication of the portions of territory concerned is a
a fundamental and long-awaited piece by the world of logistics for
strategic development planning. The companies considered
within the areas because they are compatible with the
industrial function and because they promote investments in
those sites - recalled the councilor - will in fact be able to benefit
administrative simplifications and tax breaks. The FTAs
represent an opportunity to stimulate the economy
and create an environment conducive to investment, both
as a meeting point between public and private, and above all between
industrial companies and transport and transport operators
logistics".