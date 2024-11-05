At the end of the year, Fret SCNF will cease to exist and the business will be taken over by the new companies Hexafret and Technis

At the end of this year, Fret SCNF, the historic
freight transport of the French railway group SNCF, will cease
to exist. At the beginning of 2025, in fact, the activities
of the company will be divided between the new companies Hexafret,
which will be the rail freight operator of the
transalpine group, and Technis, which will take care of the
maintenance of the locomotive fleet. The French railway group
announced this transformation explaining that the operation is
aimed at preventing Fret SNCF from having to repay the 5.3 billion
euro of debt accumulated by the company between 2007 and 2019, the year
in which its transformation into a commercial company took place,
debt that is the subject of the investigation launched at the beginning of the
2023 by the European Commission against the French State on the
potential State aid measures in favour of Fret SNCF.
Starting from next January 1st, therefore, the two new
companies will be integrated into Rail Logistics Europe, which
from the same day it will group the activities in the
logistics sector of the French railway group, with
Hexafret and Captrain as railway companies, Technis as
locomotive maintainer, Forwardis as a
shipments and with VIIA and Naviland Cargo active in the transport segment
combined road-rail.