Fincantieri-EDGE agreement for the development of solutions for the underwater needs of navies

The Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri today signed a
new agreement with the UAE's EDGE to develop a
Strategic collaboration in the high-potential diving sector.
The agreement provides for EDGE and Fincantieri to work together with the
design, development and capacity building for
the provision of advanced solutions for underwater systems with and without
crew in the United Arab Emirates through Maestral, the joint
Abu Dhabi-based shipbuilding venture recently
launched by the two groups
(
of 20
May
2024).
The two parties highlighted that the preliminary agreement will open the
the road and will boost the development of sophisticated
Tailor-made solutions for the specific underwater needs of
navies around the world and specified that the
The collaboration represents the entry of the EDGE group into the
underwater and will allow the two organizations to share
skills and to make use of the vast technical resources and
to develop a range of innovative and innovative products
interoperable with and without crew, giving further impetus
the UAE's sovereign capabilities in
state-of-the-art defence technologies, for the benefit of the same and
of other navies around the world.
"The underwater sector - underlined Pierroberto
Folgiero, CEO and General Manager of
Fincantieri - presents unique challenges, from fluid dynamics to
and autonomy, for which solutions are required
innovative and resilient. Together, we aim to develop systems in
able to meet the strictest standards of
interoperability, while responding to the needs of
criticism of the defense and energy sectors. Our efforts are
set new benchmarks in the field of
safety, resilience and environmental responsibility in
underwater operations, providing a significant contribution both
national capabilities for maritime security
global".