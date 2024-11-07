The temperature of the Mediterranean Sea has risen by more than 1°C in the last 25 years

In 2023, temperatures in the Mediterranean Sea reached
highest thermal value since records began
modern, with an increase in the average surface temperature of
over 1°C in 25 years, a progressive increase since 2013 in
Southern Tyrrhenian Sea, extending northwards, and warming
of the deepest layers, up to 800 meters. This is what
emerges from the activities carried out by the National Agency for
new technologies, energy and sustainable economic development
(ENEA) and the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV)
project and presented at the 25
years of the activity of detecting the temperature of the
waters of the Ligurian and Tyrrhenian seas, along the Genoa-Palermo route, in
collaboration with GNV, the ferry company of the MSC group.
In addition to the increase in the average surface temperature, the
"thermal photograph" of the Mediterranean, made in 100
campaigns during which over 3 thousand probes were launched,
it also shows an increase in the deeper layers
(100-450 m: +0.4 - +0.6°C; 450-800 m: +0.3 - +0.5°C).
In addition, the analysis of the measures shows that between 2013 and 2016
the heating was above 0.4 °C, followed by
a slight decrease and from a stationary period in the years
and then resumed to increase progressively from the
2021 until September 2023, when it reached its peak. For
an indication of the extent of the phenomenon - explained the
researchers - it should be noted both the short period of time in which the
this variation has taken place, both the fact that in order to induce in the sea
Tyrrhenian the temperature increase measured between 2015 and 2023 in the
layer between 200 and 800 m deep, a
amount of energy equal to tens of times the consumption of
electricity in Italy in one year.
With regard to the possible next evolutions of the phenomenon,
Simona Simoncelli, a researcher at INGV, specified that "the
indications of the available models lean towards a possible
further increase in water temperatures, but the veracity
of these forecasts can only be confirmed by the
measurements that the actors of this twenty-five-year activity
have every intention of continuing to carry out, starting with
from the hundredth campaign scheduled for next December".