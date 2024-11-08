A new all-time record for containerized cargo transported in one quarter by the CMA CGM fleet

After the growth of +6.8% recorded in the second quarter of
this year, in the following quarter, the revenues of the shipping group
CMA CGMs have marked a much more pronounced increase than the
+38.5% having amounted to $15.83 billion compared to
11.43 billion in the July-September period of 2023. The fort
The increase is a consequence of the high increase in the value of freight rates
as a result of disruptions in the maritime logistics chain and
caused mainly by the crisis in the Red Sea, but also
is the result of the increase in the volumes of goods transported by the
container ships of the French group that have reached a new
quarterly record having been equal, for the first time,
to a total of just over six million TEUs (+5.5%).
The marked increase in turnover, in addition to the activity
of the fleet, the higher total turnover also contributed
by the logistics division of CMA CGM, which amounted to
$4.81 billion (+31.1%), as well as revenue
of the group's other assets, a result of €749 million
dollars (+35.4%).
The group's quarterly EBITDA
amounted to $4.96 billion (+149.0%), with a contribution of
€4.36 billion (+179.1%) from transportation activities
459 million (+32.8%) from logistics activities
and €148 million (+70.5%) from other activities. Net profit
was $2.73 billion (+603.6%).
In the first nine months of 2024, the shipowners' group's revenues
amounted to $40.80 billion, up +12.0%
on the period January-September of last year, with a contribution
€26.99 billion (+8.9%) from shipping and €12.48 billion
(+10.3%) from logistics activities. The operating margin
totalled $9.83 billion (+22.6%), with contributions
respectively +8.28 billion (+22.1%) and 1.27 billion (+22.8%)
from the two main business lines of the group. Net profit is
was 4.18 billion (+12.0%). In the first nine months of this year
CMA CGM's fleet transported equal containerized cargo
to over 17.6 million TEUs (+7.9%).