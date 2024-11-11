A worker died in the port of Crotone

Yesterday in the port of Crotone a 37-year-old worker, Fabio Correale,
died while he was on board a ship where they had
the unloading of wood chips, material
used in biomass power plants in the Crotone area.
According to the first reconstructions, the Crotonese Correale, an employee
of the Recycling company specialized in port works, it would have been
suddenly collapsed to the ground while talking to some
Colleagues.
Upon learning of the fatal accident, the Chairman of the Authority
of Port System of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas, Andrea
Agostinelli, expressing deep sorrow, on behalf of the entire
port community expressed its condolences and
his closeness to family members and colleagues for the
untimely death of Correale.