In Palermo, the cutting of the first sheet metal of the new ferry for the Sicilian Region

Today in the Palermo shipyard of Fincantieri it is
The first sheet metal for the new ferry was cut
destined for the Sicilian Region which will serve the sections between the
Sicily and the islands of Lampedusa, Linosa and Pantelleria. The start of the
works comes after the signing of the contract between the Region
Siciliana and Fincantieri occurred in 2023, for an amount based on
auction price of almost 120 million euros. The contract also includes
the option for a second ferry
Delivery of the ship is scheduled for 2026. The new
ferry, a Ropax Class A, will be about 140 meters long and
it will have a gross tonnage of about 14,500 tons. The ship
It will be able to carry up to 1,000 passengers and 200 cars
reaching a maximum speed of 19 knots. Propulsion
will be ensured by a dual fuel engine powered by diesel and
liquefied natural gas. The unit will also have a
photovoltaic system which, in combination with a battery pack,
will allow the stay in port with zero emissions for about
four hours.
With this project, the Sicilian Region will be the first
in Italy to be the total owner of a
this type.