In the third quarter, container traffic in Eurokai's port terminals grew by +9.9%
In Germany (Eurogate) the increase was +13.6%. In Italy (Contship Italia) by +6.8%). Slowing growth in Tanger Med. The Damietta terminal will become operational in April
Amburgo
November 13, 2024
In the third quarter of this year, the
growth in container traffic in port terminals that make
part of the German Eurokai network, a positive trend that has
shown an accentuation in the group's German terminals, while
eased slightly in the Italian terminals and
recorded a more significant moderation in the other terminals
port workers of the group.
Overall, in the period July-September 2024, the
traffic amounted to 3.11 million TEUs, with a
An increase of +9.9% compared to the same quarter of the previous year
year. In Germany, traffic was 1.87 million TEUs
(+13.6%), of which 1.10 million TEUs handled in the port of
Bremerhaven (+3.1%), 483 thousand TEUs in the port of Hamburg (+6.2%) and a
Record traffic of 282 thousand TEUs was handled in the port
of Wilhelmshaven (+136.6%). In Italy, the total traffic is
state of 393 thousand TEUs (+6.8%), including 273 thousand TEUs handled in the
port of La Spezia (+9.7%), 81 thousand TEUs in the port of Salerno (+4.9%)
and 39 thousand TEUs in the port of Ravenna (-7.1%). In addition,
737 thousand TEUs handled in the Moroccan port of Tanger Med (+2.9%) and
110 thousand TEUs in the Cypriot port of Limassol (+12.0%).
In the first nine months of 2024, traffic in Germany where
Eurokai operates port terminals through Eurogate, joint venture
50:50 venture between Eurokai and compatriot BLG Logistics, is
amounted to 5.36 million TEUs, up +10.0% on the previous year.
corresponding period of 2023, of which 3.35 million TEUs
handled in Bremerhaven (+9.6%), 1.43 million TEUs in the port of
Hamburg (+1.8%) and 580 thousand TEUs in Wilhelmshaven (+40.6%). In Italy,
where the German group is present through Contship Italia
which is 66.6% owned by Eurokai and 33.4% by Eurogate,
A total of 1.22 million TEUs (+6.9%) were handled,
of which 818 thousand in La Spezia (+11.1%), 263 thousand in Salerno (+3.0%) and
134 thousand in Ravenna (-8.0%). Traffic in Tanger Med totaled
2.22 million TEUs (+12.5%) and in Limassol 331 thousand TEUs (+18.4%).
Eurokai announced that, in view of the increase in the
traffic in the port of La Spezia, a significant
increase in Contship Italia's contribution to net profit
consolidated of the group, a positive contribution that is expected
also from Eurogate following the increase in containerized volumes
in Germany.
Meanwhile, work continues on the completion of the container
terminal in the Egyptian port of Damietta that will be operated
by the Damietta Alliance Container Terminal, the consortium participated in
Eurogate and Contship Italia, with both shares of 29.5% of the
capital, by the German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd with the
39% and the Egyptian Middle East Logistics & Consultants Group
(1%) and Ship & C.R.E.W. Egypt (1%). Eurokai announced today that
the first elements of the main cranes intended to equip the
terminals have already been taken over, but at the moment - has
specified the German group - "It cannot be ruled out
a slight delay in the start of operations, which in reality is
expected for the beginning of April 2025".
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher