In the third quarter, HMM revenues increased by +67% thanks to the +83% growth in the container segment

In the third quarter of this year, the revenues of the South Korean HMM,
amounting to 3,552 billion won ($2.5 billion),
recorded a growth of +67% over the same period in 2023, which
generated by maritime transport activities
containerized of the group, a segment in which revenues amounted to
to 3,189 billion won (+83%), while the turnover in the
other sectors of activity decreased, with the
dry bulk shipping segment that has
total revenues of 191 billion won (-3%), that of the
maritime transport of liquid bulk cargo 126 billion (-8%) and with the
other activities that recorded revenues of €46 billion
of won (-5%). Operating profit stood at 1,461
billion won (+1,822%), with a contribution of 1,468 billion from the
containerized shipping (+6,542%) and with significant contributions
negative by -8 billion and -6 billion respectively from the segment
bulk transport and other activities. The profit
quarterly net income was 1,739 billion won (+1,731%).
In the period July-September of this year, the fleet of
container ship of the HMM has carried cargo volumes equal to
about 992 thousand TEUs (-3%) and the average freight rate per container transported is
result of 2,041 dollars/TEU (+116%).
In the first nine months of 2024, the group's revenues
amounted to 8,545 billion won, up +35% on the previous year.
corresponding period of last year. Operating profit is
state of 2,513 billion (+364%) and net profit of 2,884 billion
(+309%). In the containerized shipping segment alone, the
revenues amounted to 7,378 billion won (+40%) and profit
operating at 2,513 billion (+531%). In the period January-September of
This year, the Group's fleet of container ships has
transported over 2.8 million TEUs, a volume similar to that of the
first nine months of 2023. In the first nine months of 2024, revenues
generated by bulk shipping activities
Solid and liquid prices increased by +13% and +5% respectively
having been equal to 609 billion and 398 billion won.