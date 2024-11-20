The analysis of the Fedespedi Study Center on the economic and operational performance of Italian container terminals

The Fedespedi Study Center has published its latest
economic and financial analysis of the companies operating in the
Main Italian container terminals relating to the year 2023 when
container traffic in Italian ports amounted to
overall to 11,295,845 TEUs, down -2.4% on 2022,
of which 9,828,893 TEUs (-1.6%) handled by the 19 terminals taken into consideration
consideration from analysis.
The document prepared by the Study Center of the Federation of
Italian freight forwarders points out that the terminals that last year
handled the largest volume of traffic, with the exception of the
terminal leader Medcenter Container Terminal in Gioia Tauro which in the
2023 recorded a +5.0% increase in volumes with 3,548,830 TEUs
eventful, have suffered a decrease in activity
Operating. In particular, in 2023 the PSA Genova Pra' terminal of the
The port of Genoa handled 1,397,343 TEUs (-4.5%), recording a
annual turnover of €194.0 million (-11.4%) and a result
operating income of €32.6 million (-29.0%); the La Spezia Container
Terminal of the port of La Spezia handled 1,012,103 TEUs
(-11.8%) with a turnover of €142.4 million (-17.8%) and a
operating profit of €21.1 million (-50.0%); the Trieste
Marine Terminal of the port of Trieste handled 742,708 TEUs
(-1.7%) totalling a turnover of €107.6 million (+3.7%) and a
operating profit of €10.6 million (+11.7%); The terminal
Co.Na.Te.Co. of the port of Naples handled 462,637 TEUs (-12.6%)
recording a turnover of €50.2 million (+16.8%) and a result
operating income of €3.1 million (+66.8%); the Darsena Toscana Terminal of the
port of Livorno handled 387,808 TEUs (-17.1%), marking a
turnover of €44.3 million (-22.7%) and operating income of €3.5 million
million (-67.4%); traffic at the Salerno Container Terminal of the
port of Salerno amounted to 345,545 TEUs (+10.1%), the
turnover of €35.2 million (+27.6%) and operating income of €1.2 million
million (+4.9%); the PSA Venice terminal in the port of Venice has
handled 337,032 TEUs (+10.6%) recording a turnover of 38.4
million (+4.4%) and a profit for the year of 10.9 million (+8.2%);
the Vado Gateway of the port of Vado Ligure handled 293,332 TEUs
(+40.3%) totalling a turnover of €44.1 million (-9.0%) and a total turnover of €44.1 million (-9.0%)
loss for the year of -17.4 million euro (-296.4%).