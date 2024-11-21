The Italian Port Days initiative obtains EMD certification from the European Union

The initiative "Italian Port Days - Opening port life and
culture to people" which sees the System Authorities
Italian port companies organize events, meetings and visits to ports with
the goal of bringing the population closer to life and culture
has received the certification of the European Commission
(DG Maritime Affairs) called "EMD in My Country" for
having contributed to the enhancement of sustainability
in the Blue Economy with concrete actions.
"Italian Port Days", which is coordinated
Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti), has received
in its sixth edition. «The goal of Italian Port Days,
strongly desired by the Port Authorities - recalled the president of
Assoporti, Rodolfo Giampieri - is to encourage a
better integration between port areas and communities. Have
also received applause from the European Commission for the
value of the initiative in promoting issues such as
sustainability is a great satisfaction for us. What
Assoporti, we believe that more and more will be needed
devote ourselves to this issue, because the development of a port must
with the sharing of communities with a strong
a call for inclusion in all its meanings".