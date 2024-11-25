The Grimaldi terminal in the port of Barcelona has been equipped with Onshore Power Supply
It will become operational in January
Barcellona
November 25, 2024
At the terminal of the Italian group Grimaldi in the port of Barcelona
the Onshore Power Supply plant has been installed which
will allow ro-pax ships moored at the quay of
turn off the on-board engines and connect to the electricity supply of
significantly reducing emissions and noise produced by
Ferries. The OPS plant, which will become operational in January,
was built by Vinci Energies Spain and will allow
to power two ferries at the same time by delivering a power
4 MVA expandable up to 6.5 MVA and adapting voltage and
frequency to the specific needs of each ship.
Like the OPS installed at the port's BEST container terminal
The one installed at the Grimaldi terminal will also operate
for the first two years on an experimental basis. Coinciding with
installation of the OPS system, the Grimaldi group has placed on the
daily service that connects the port of Barcelona with the
Balearic Islands the ferry Ciudad de Palma that was
equipped to be connected with the Onshore Power Supply to the
Sant Bertran quay. "Both Cruise and ECO ships
used on the route with Italy - recalled Mario Massarotti,
managing director for Spain of the Grimaldi group - have a
battery system that allows the engines to be switched off when the
ships are in port. Thanks to this new infrastructure, even the
ferries of Trasmed, the group company that serves the market
of the Balearic Islands, will cease to produce emissions in port".
The investment to equip the Grimaldi terminal with the OPS is
amounted to 3.5 million euros and over the next five years the port
Barcelona has planned investments of over 200 million
to install the system on the main docks of the port
harbour.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher