Fermi denounces delays and cuts in incentives for rail freight transport

Fermarci warns the government that bureaucratic delays and cuts in
resources are aggravating the crisis in rail freight,
with the real risk of losing 115 million euros. Turning
to the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, to the Minister of Foreign Affairs
Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, and the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport,
Minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti, the president
of the railway logistics association, Clemente Carta,
denounced that "the incentive measure for the purchase of land and
floats, introduced in 2021 and authorised by the European Commission
in 2023, it has not yet been implemented. This tool,
key to incentivising the purchase of new rolling stock
- underlined Carta - has been defunded by 55 million
of euros in the law converting the Omnibus decree, equal to a
40% cut. In addition, the failure to implement the
settlement could cause the definitive loss of 115 million
euros, leaving operators in the sector without the hedges
necessary to support investments already underway. These include
the purchase of 196 new locomotives, essential to make the
More modern and efficient rail freight transport.
The investment made by companies over the period of
- specified the president of Fermerci - arrives at
close to one billion euros, the VAT alone paid by companies is
of an amount much higher than the incentive provided".
Pointing out that railway logistics is an asset
strategic for the country, Carta complained that "delays
bureaucratic and legislative delays hinder its full potential
and the companies that operate and invest in them need consistency and
certainty of the rules". Reiterating the need to
Immediately release the resources set aside or, alternatively,
freeze them for further verification, safeguarding the commitments made
from companies, the president of Fermerci asked the government "to
act urgently. Rail freight transport - he concluded
Charter - is a key pillar for sustainability
and the competitiveness of our logistics system. We can't
allow us to lose additional resources or compromise
investments already started".