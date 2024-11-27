New Melzo-Marcianise intermodal service of Hannibal

On December 3rd, Hannibal, the operator for the transport of
multimodal of the Contship Italia group, will activate a
direct connection between the Rail Hub Milano terminal in Melzo
(Milan) and that of Marcianise-Maddaloni (Caserta). Will
made two weekly train rotations with departures from
Melzo scheduled on Tuesday and Thursday,
while those from Marcianise will take place on Wednesdays and
Friday. In addition, as of the first quarter of 2025, it is
An increase in frequencies to three connections is planned
Weekly.
Each train will have a capacity of 32 units,
accepting all types of containers, thanks to the use of
low-loader wagons. "The flexibility to transport a
range of units and value-added services, such as
storage and transshipment of goods on trucks - underlined Andrea
Spagnuolo, Sales & Business development manager at Contship
Italy - allow us to adapt to the specifications
requests for each shipment. In addition, we can supplement the offer
ensuring efficient customs operations with containers on the ground,
as well as first and last mile transport by truck".
Railway traction will be entrusted to Oceanogate,
Contship Group operator specialising in the supply of
rail freight services.