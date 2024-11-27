testata inforMARE
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
New Melzo-Marcianise intermodal service of Hannibal
Two weekly rotations that will rise to three from the first quarter
Melzo
November 27, 2024
On December 3rd, Hannibal, the operator for the transport of multimodal of the Contship Italia group, will activate a direct connection between the Rail Hub Milano terminal in Melzo (Milan) and that of Marcianise-Maddaloni (Caserta). Will made two weekly train rotations with departures from Melzo scheduled on Tuesday and Thursday, while those from Marcianise will take place on Wednesdays and Friday. In addition, as of the first quarter of 2025, it is An increase in frequencies to three connections is planned Weekly.

Each train will have a capacity of 32 units, accepting all types of containers, thanks to the use of low-loader wagons. "The flexibility to transport a range of units and value-added services, such as storage and transshipment of goods on trucks - underlined Andrea Spagnuolo, Sales & Business development manager at Contship Italy - allow us to adapt to the specifications requests for each shipment. In addition, we can supplement the offer ensuring efficient customs operations with containers on the ground, as well as first and last mile transport by truck".

Railway traction will be entrusted to Oceanogate, Contship Group operator specialising in the supply of rail freight services.
SHIPYARDS
South Korea's HJSC adjusts a salesperson for four new 7,900-teu container ships
Busan
ASSOCIATIONS
Rolf Westfal-Larsen Jr. has been elected president of Intertanko
London
Undergoes to Paolo d' Amico
LOGISTICS
COSCO and SIPG will acquire 10% each of the capital of SAIC Anji Logistics
Shanghai
They will participate in the capital increase of the logistics company of SAIC Motor
INDUSTRY
AD Ports continues in its investment campaign in Egypt
Cairo / Abu Dhabi
Agreement to realize an industrial area of 20 square kilometers in East Port Said
Dimitri Serafimoff has been elected as the new president of CLECAT
ASSOCIATIONS
Dimitri Serafimoff has been elected as the new president of CLECAT
Brussels
He will also retain the presidency of the CLECAT Customs Institute
SHIPYARDS
Ok of the Rovigo Tribunal to the Restructuring Plan of Shipbuilding Victory plan
Adria
On the completion of the sale of the company to CNV Srl
PORTS
Port of Ancona, in 2023, underlines the AdSP-container traffic grew by 5%
Ancona
The Port Authority disputes the data released by the Fedespedi Studies Center
SHIPYARDS
Mr vard will build five support ships in the offshore industry.
Trieste
Designed to accommodate up to 190 people, they will be carried out in Vietnam
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Alpe Adria activates new rail service between the port of Trieste and the Malpensa Intermodal terminal in Sacconago
Trieste
SHIPPING
Euroseas order in China the construction of two 4,300-teu feeder container
Athens
Quarterly revenue from rentals inj growth of 5.8%
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
