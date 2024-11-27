Dachser & Fercam Italia has opened a new branch in Arezzo

Dachser & Fercam Italia, the joint venture between the
logistics company Dachser and Fercam active since the beginning of this year, has
opened a new branch in Arezzo which has a
3,000 square meters, with 23 loading ramps and 400 meters
Paintings intended for offices. "This new opening -
explained Claudio Andreassi, regional manager of Dachser & Fercam
Italy - allows us to further strengthen our service
distribution and groupage, ensuring customers have more access to
directed to the main Italian and European economic markets".
"The goal - added Giovanni Cigolini, branch manager
of the Arezzo branch - is to offer logistics solutions on
measures, which allow local companies to compete in
more effective way on a national and international scale".