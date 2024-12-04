The Federaagenti management team has been completed

The first board of directors of the federation of agents
Italian seafarers Federagenti, after the appointment of the new president
Paolo Pessina
(
of 27
June
2024), yesterday appointed the four
Vice-Presidents from different professional sectors and from
different geographical areas: they are Barbara Carabetti, from the area of
Lazio and with a specialization in the cruise sector in the port of
Civitavecchia; Vito Totorizzo, from the area of Puglia, considered
one of the doyens of the category; Paolo Spada, from Friuli Venezia
Giulia, transversally engaged in the main sectors of activity
of the port of Trieste; Enrico Bonistalli, from Tuscany, historian
representative of the port community of Livorno.
The elective assembly was also held in Federagenti
of the yacht section, which elected Fabrizio Palombo of
Porto Santo Stefano.