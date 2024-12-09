In October, ship traffic in the Suez Canal fell by -51.6%
In the first ten months of 2024, the decline was -49.1%
Il Cairo
December 9, 2024
The further escalation of the crisis in the Middle East does not leave
portend an imminent increase in traffic intensity
in the Suez Canal which has drastically reduced from
January following the attacks that the Houthi rebels are
leading from the end of 2023 against ships in transit
in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
A further serious unknown on the geopolitical future of the
region, and therefore on the possibility that maritime traffic
in the Egyptian canal returns to normal, it has been
added with the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria
this weekend after Russia abandoned its
destiny a nation that for decades had been the political and
above all military of Russian interests in the Middle East, and has
made with laughable justifications, such as realizing that the Alawites
"they do not represent the core of the Syrian nation",
as "La Pravda" discovered on Saturday, which supported
Moscow's interest in supporting only strong governments, which according to
The newspapers are, for example, the current Afghan government and the
of North Korea, while Syrian President Bashar al-Assad,
who has taken refuge in Moscow, "has proved weak
because it relied on foreign aid (Iran and Russia),
he spread corruption and destroyed the army." Or how
the equally disconcerting statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs
Russian newspaper, Sergei Lavrov, collected among others on Saturday by the newspaper
"Kommersant", according to which Russian ships
had left the historic Russian naval base in recent days in
Tartus because "in the Mediterranean Sea they are taking place
naval exercises".
Waiting to see how much the Syrian crisis will weigh
on maritime traffic in the region, meanwhile also last year
October the number of ships that have passed through the Suez Canal is
result less than half of that of October 2023. The
transits, in fact, were only 1,136, with a drop of
overall of -51.6%. Tanker crossings are
407 (-42.3%) and those of other types of ships 729 (-55.6%). The
total SCNT tonnage of ships transited the canal last year
October amounted to 40.4 million tonnes (-70.8%) and
ship traffic generated revenue for the state coffers
amounting to 15.6 billion Egyptian pounds ($312 million),
with a reduction of -42.7% compared to October last year.
In the first ten months of 2024, maritime traffic in the canal
11,207 ships, with a decrease of -49.1% on the previous year,
corresponding period last year, of which 4,189 tankers
(-40.9%) and 7,018 ships of other types (-53.0%). Tonnage
SCNT of ships transited stood at 447.5 globally
million tonnes (-66.0%) and the value of transit rights
paid by ships amounted to approximately 135.3 billion
Egyptian pounds (-48.8%).
