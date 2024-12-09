InRail has expanded its operating area to French territory

InRail has announced that it has obtained the extension of the
Safety Certificate to France thus becoming
fully operational on the Mediterranean Corridor, the axis of the network
trans-European transport network linking Spain, France, Italy,
Slovenia, Croatia and Hungary. Authorisation for expansion
of InRail's area of operation to French territory is
was issued by ERA, the EU Railway Agency that
the objective of developing a single European railway area, in particular
Following the request filed by the Italian company
last June 28.
Ahead of the activity in France, InRail has announced
the search and selection of personnel to be employed beyond the Alps, having
the intention to include six new resources in its staff who
today it consists of 246 units.