CMA CGM and AD Ports' container terminal inaugurated in the port of Khalifa
The first phase has a traffic capacity of 1.8 million TEUs
Abu Dhabi
December 12, 2024
Today in the Emirati port of Khalifa was inaugurated
the new CMA Terminals Khalifa Port, the container terminal
managed under a concession contract with a duration of
35 years since a joint venture 70% owned by the company
terminal operator CMA Terminals of the French shipowning group CMA CGM and
30% by the Emirati port group Abu Dhabi Ports (AD Ports). The
first phase of the project inaugurated today, which involved a
investment of AED 3.1 billion ($845 million),
an annual traffic capacity of 1.8 million TEUs and
increases by +23% the capacity of the port of Khalifa, which is
rose to almost ten million TEUs.
The new terminal is equipped with eight ship-to-shore cranes
and with 20 electric rubber gantry cranes.
