In the first eleven months of 2024, cargo traffic in Russian ports decreased by -2.0%

In the first eleven months of 2024, Russian ports handled
815.1 million tons of freight, down -2.0%
on the previous year. The Association of Russian Commercial Ports has
announced that the goods exported amounted to 643.3
million tonnes (-1.7%), those imported to 39.1 million
of tons (+11.0%), goods in transit 59.6 million
tons (+0.6%) and cabotiero traffic was 73.1
million tons (-11.9%).
The total volume of dry goods was
407.1 million tonnes (-2.1%), including 173.7 million tonnes
tons of coal (-10.3%), 69.7 million tons of
cereals (+6.0%) 50.6 million tons of containerized goods
(+11.3%), 39.3 million tonnes of mineral fertilisers
(+17.7%), 17.4 million tons of ferrous metals (-12.1%),
10.9 million tonnes of minerals (+23.8%) and 7.4 million tonnes of minerals
tons of rolling stock (-0.1%). The total liquid bulk is
amounted to 408.0 million tonnes (-2.0%), of which 246.4 million tonnes
million tonnes of crude oil (-0.7%), 119.7 million tonnes of crude oil
tonnes of petroleum products (-7.1%), 32.6 million tonnes of
tons of liquefied gas (+5.5%) and 5.8 million tons of
food products (+14.0%).
In the period January-November of
This year, the Russian ports in the Arctic basin alone have handled
85.9 million tonnes of cargo (-4.1%), those of the
Baltic Sea 251.1 million tonnes (+1.1%), the ports of the Baltic basin
Azov-Black Sea 254.2 million tons (-5.0%), the ports of the
Caspian basin 7.6 million tons (+4.9%) and Russian ports
of the Far East 216.2 million tons (-1.4%).