Søren Toft (MSC) is the new president of the World Shipping Council

Søren Toft, who has been a director for four years
delegate of the Mediterranean Shipping Company
(MSC), has been elected president of the World Shipping Council
(WSC), the international association representing the main
global container shipping companies, a market of which
MSC is a leader having the cargo capacity of its
fleet surpassed three years ago that of Maersk, a company in which the
Toft himself had held managerial positions for a few years.
In addition, the WSC Board of Directors elected vice president
Randy Chen, who is vice president of Wan Hai Lines. Toft and
Chen, who will remain in office for the next two years, take over
with immediate effect to the President and Vice President of the WSC
Rolf Habben Jansen and Jeremy Nixon who are CEOs
respectively of Hapag-Lloyd and ONE.