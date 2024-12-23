Grimaldi has taken delivery of the ro-ro multipurpose Great Cotonou

Friday at the South Korean Hyundai Mipo shipyard
Dockyard Co. of Ulsan the Grimaldi group has taken delivery of the
Great Cotonou
, sixth and last of the multipurpose ro-ro ships
of class "G5" became part of the fleet of the
Neapolitan Shipowning Group. 250 meters long, 38 meters wide and
With a deadweight capacity of 45,684 tons, these ships can
transport 4,700 linear metres of rolling cargo, 2,500 CEU (car
equivalent unit) and 2,000 TEU containers. Compared to the previous one
class G4, the new units have a rolling capacity
unchanged, while that for containers has doubled.
Next month, Great Cotonou will inaugurate a
the group's new scheduled connection between China and Lagos (Nigeria),
on which it will be operational with a sister unit
guaranteeing the service an initial monthly frequency. The
new service, in addition to being dedicated to the transport of goods
rolling stock of all kinds such as cars, vans, trucks, cars
construction and agricultural sectors, will also allow the transport of containers
from China with transhipment at the PTML terminal in Lagos,
owned by the Grimaldi group, for the main ports
of West Africa and Brazil.