The American Halliburton buys the Norwegian Optime Subsea

The American Halliburton, which specializes in
supply of services and products for the energy industry, has
made an agreement to buy the Norwegian Optime Subsea, which
develops and manufactures technologies for underwater operations, in
at the service of the offshore industry. It is expected that
The acquisition will be completed early next year.
year.
Justifying the decision to buy the Norwegian company, the
Halliburton's vice president of Testing and Subsea, Richard Broad,
explained that "Optime Subsea's pioneering technology
offers several advantages over traditional umbilicals
hydraulic systems and complements our existing portfolio of consolidated and
Innovative solutions for subsea operations and
construction of wells".