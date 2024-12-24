The US FTV Capital presents an offer to acquire Windward

The US investment firm FTV Capital has
made an agreement to submit an offer for the acquisition
London-based Windward, a company that develops
cutting-edge technologies specifically designed to help
shipping industry to face its challenges. The agreement
was joined by the Board of Directors of the
Windward with Octopus UK Bidco Ltd., a new
wholly owned by the FTV VIII fund.
The offer is based on a price of 215 pence for each
shares of Windward, a figure that assigns a value of 216 million
pounds sterling to the entire capital of the British company. The parts
expect that the acquisition can be completed by
first quarter of 2025.