In 2024, the growth of various goods in the port of La Spezia more than offset the decline in bulk cargo

After seven quarters of decline, in the fourth quarterly period of 2014,
2024 freight traffic in the port of La Spezia recorded a
increase of +1.0% generated by the increase in volumes of general cargo
which more than compensated for the decline in bulk cargo. In the
October-December period of last year, the Ligurian port
handled a total of 3.07 million tons of cargo
compared to 3.04 million in the corresponding period of 2023. The
of miscellaneous goods alone was 3.01 million
tons (+10.9%), including 3.0 million tons of cargo
containerized products (+10.3%) made with a handling of
containers equal to 336 thousand TEUs (+10.5%), including 310 thousand TEUs at the
disembarkation/embarkation (+9.2%) and 26 thousand TEUs in transhipment (+29.1%), and 34 thousand
tons of other miscellaneous goods (+95.5%). In the bulk sector
traffic was 61 thousand tons, with a
decrease of -80.6% which, as for the rest of the year -
recalled the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea
Eastern - discounts the comparison with the previous period of crisis
energy in which the Panigaglia terminal had recorded volumes
growing rapidly to meet the needs of the country. Bulk
with almost a thousand tons, marked a decrease of
-92,1%.
In the last quarter of 2024, cruise traffic at the
Spezia was 51 thousand passengers (-67.4%).
In the whole of 2024, freight traffic in the La Spezia port is
12.2 million tonnes, down -1.7% year-on-year
previous. Miscellaneous goods amounted to a total of 11.4
million tonnes (+11.2%), of which 11.3 million tonnes of
containerized loads (+10.9%) made with a
of containers equal to 1,238,258 TEUs (+8.7%), including over 1.1 million
disembarkation/embarkation (+6.8%) and 96 thousand transhipment (+38.0%), and
132 thousand tons of other miscellaneous goods (+43.6%). Solid bulk
amounted to 13 thousand (-73.3%) and liquid loans to 789 thousand
tons (-62.8%).
In the year 2024 the port of Marina di Carrara, which falls under
the jurisdiction of the Port Authority of Eastern Liguria, has moved
almost 4.9 million tons of goods, with a slight decrease
by -0.4% on the previous year. In the miscellaneous goods segment alone
The total volume was 4.3 million tons
(+14.2%) of which over 1.3 million tons of traffic
containerized (-1.3%), with container handling equal to
103,297 TEUs (-0.2%), almost 2.0 million tonnes of rolling stock
(+8.4%) and 982 thousand tons of other miscellaneous goods (+68.4%). In the
miscellaneous goods sector, 561 thousand tons were handled
(-49,6%). Cruise traffic recorded the transit of
27 thousand passengers (+108.6%).