In 2024, the port terminals of China's CMPort handled record container traffic
The total was 146.3 million TEUs (+6.4%)
Hong Kong
January 14, 2025
In 2024, the port terminals that are part of the network of the
Chinese China Merchants Port Holdings Co. (CMPort) have moved
a record containerized traffic of 146.3 million TEUs, with
an increase of +6.4% on the previous year. Last year it was
A new historical peak in traffic has been marked both from the terminals
in Chinese ports that handled 109.0 million
TEU (+5.4%) and from foreign terminals which totalled 37.4
million TEUs (+9.7%). Among the latter, only traffic
handled by terminals operated by Terminal Link, a company
which is 49% owned by CMPort and 51% by the group
French shipowner CMA CGM, amounted to 27.4 million
TEU (+7.9%).
In the October-December period of 2024 alone, traffic
total of containers handled by the Chinese group is
amounted to 36.4 million TEUs, up +3.2% on the fourth quarter
quarter of 2023, of which more than 26.9 million TEUs handled in
China (+1.5%) and 9.4 million TEUs from foreign terminals (+8.5%).
